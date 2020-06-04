Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor are planning to reopen, but you’ll need to plan ahead first

Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

ARLINGTON, TX (KDAF) — Reopening dates have been announced for Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor, but you likely won’t be able to just show up and walk-in.

For starters, the parks will operate at a limited capacity. Waiting in line will be replaced by an online reservation system, and visitors will be subject to health screenings.

Hurricane Harbor says it is first letting members and pass holders come back on June 18. Six Flags will let ‘more dedicated’ patrons return June 19.

Both Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor will open to everyone on June 22.

