Six feet not far enough to prevent COVID-19 infection, study says

SEOUL, South Korea (KDAF) — Everywhere you go, if you do venture out, you likely encounter markers on the ground indicating a 6-foot distance. The 6-foot social distancing rule has been a standard practice since the start of the pandemic.

Well, there’s yet another study saying 6-feet isn’t always a safe place to be. South Korean researchers found the, depending on the environment and airflow, people can even be infected as far as 20-feet-away.

Other studies have also pointed to needing a larger distance to be safe, especially in indoor settings. A few months ago a study found that, while larger particles exhaled from a person fall to the floor, tiny droplets can travel much farther.