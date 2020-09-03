Should Dallas County have waited until after labor day to lower COVID-19 threat level?

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — For the first time since May, Dallas County lowered the COVID-19 threat level.

The four-staged risk level was lowered from the highest “Stay Home, Stay Safe” to “Extreme Caution.”

However, humans being humans, it leads one to wonder if it would have been safer to wait until after the Labor Day holiday weekend to lower level.

Psychologically, even though the threat level is still high, lowering the level could lead people to loosen their protective measures and not social distance during the holiday.

Recently Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he was hesitant to publicly praise the progress of managing the coronavirus in fear of people no longer taking it serious.