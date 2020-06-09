Several Texas advocacy groups want to withdraw police from school, but what would that look like?

Cities and municipalities across the country are grappling with how to address police relations and issues of police brutality.

Five organizations across Texas are calling for the disbanding of school police forces, including the Texas Organizing Project, Children’s Defense Fund Texas, Disability Rights Texas, Earl Carl Institute, and Texas Appleseed.

These organizations are calling for money spent on police departments to be redirected to school counselors and social programs, saying black students and students with disabilities are more likely to face harsher run ins with police than their peers.

Others, however, say you can’t ignore the reality of school shootings and the need for police presence in schools.