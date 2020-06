Several bars in North Texas have learned the hard way that the state is serious about following COVID-19 rules.

The New PR’s in Fort Worth, Marty’s live and Harris’ House of Hero’s in Dallas had their alcohol permits suspended by the TABC for not following capacity and mask requirements.

The New PR’s lawyer is pushing back, saying Gov. Abbott’s executive order is unconstitutional . The also denied they were over their allowed capacity.

The bars must now put a halt to business for 30-days.