Seeing people post about Parler? Here’s what it is

The conservative social media platform Parler has jumped to the top of apps stores following the defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Parler is a self-styled free speech app that many conservatives are flocking too following Twitter clamping down on some of President Trump’s tweets claiming fraud in the election.

Trump himself is not yet a member, but Texas Senator Ted Cruz currently has 2.6 million followers on the platform.

The app says they do not censor or ban content aside from things like pornography or threats of violence and terrorism.

The platform has tendency to harbor far-right and alt-right groups and hate groups. Recently a police chief in Arkansas resigned after calling for violence after the election in posts on Parler.