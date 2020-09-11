“You don’t get over it, because things are never the same”: Susan Van Volkenburg’s journey through grief after losing her dad in 9/11

To hear the full interview, subscribe to the Second Shot Podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app

19-years-ago AA flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon killing 84 innocent people. Susan Van Volkenburgh got the call here in Texas that her father was on the plane.

It was devastating for Van Volkenburgh, but through her grief she also found strengthened and faith.

That grief however, she says, doesn’t just go away.

“You don’t get over it, because things are never the same,” she says, “you’re never the same. Every wound that you take leaves a scar.”

She says it does heal, and you can carry that scar and not let it destroy you. You incorporate it into who you are.

The biggest differences between before and after her dad’s passing are how she prays and how she looks at life.

She says “My life I take more seriously, but at the same time, it makes me be more adventurous. You don’t know how much time you have. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed and if there’s anything you ever wanted to do, now is the time to do it.”

Van Volkenburg documented her journey through grief in her book Silent Resolve and the God Who Let Me Down which is available online.