SECOND SHOT SITDOWN — What if the key to time management is to stop trying to get the busy work done?

Author Oliver Burkeman flips the script on making the most of the time we have here on Earth.

Burkeman wrote, “Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals” — alluding to the fact that the average person has just four thousand weeks of life.

What if we came to accept overflowing email inboxes and ditched unrealistic bucket lists?