Second Shot: Woman finds herself through meditation

DALLAS (KDAF) – Chelsey Charbeneau was a “go,go,go” kind of girl. However, it wasn’t until she found meditation that she found herself.

Charbeneau is the founder of “Breathe Meditation and Wellness” in Dallas. She says the place was created to ease the stress of modern day life and to offer a place for healing.

Charbeneau hopes everyone can reap the benefits of stillness and meditation.

To learn more about Breath Meditation and Wellness, CLICK HERE.