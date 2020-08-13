Second Shot: The DeDe McGuire Foundation is helping moms in underserved communities pursue higher education

To hear the full interview, subscribe to the Second Shot Podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app

You know DeDe McGuire as the host of DeDe In The Morning, a nationally syndicated radio show that airs here in DFW and dozens of stations across the country.

But she’s also a philanthropist who started the DeDe McGuire Foundation that was created to help mothers in underserved communities pursue a higher level of education.

DeDe herself had to take time away from college to help her own family. She also saw her own mom go through the same struggles: supporting a family and trying to educate herself. That left DeDe inspired and wanting to make a difference.

“I realized that you know, there are a lot of things that can happen, we can all get derailed,” she says, “and interrupted in our education, there’s a lot of people that happens to. But it doesn’t mean we give up on them.”

Her main fundraiser is a luncheon and in three years, she’s raised about $60,000.

To help her make an impact, visit dedemcguirefoundation.org