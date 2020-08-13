Second Shot: The DeDe McGuire Foundation is helping moms in underserved communities pursue higher education

You know DeDe McGuire as the host of DeDe In The Morning, a nationally syndicated radio show that airs here in DFW and dozens of stations across the country. 

But she’s also a philanthropist who started the DeDe McGuire Foundation that was created to help mothers in underserved communities pursue a higher level of education.

DeDe herself had to take time away from college to help her own family. She also saw her own mom go through the same struggles: supporting a family and trying to educate herself.  That left DeDe inspired and wanting to make a difference.

“I realized that you know, there are a lot of things that can happen, we can all get derailed,” she says, “and interrupted in our education, there’s a lot of people that happens to. But it doesn’t mean we give up on them.”

Her main fundraiser is a luncheon and in three years, she’s raised about $60,000. 

To help her make an impact, visit dedemcguirefoundation.org 

