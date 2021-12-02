Second Shot Sitdown: The story behind Tiff’s Treats

SECOND SHOT PODCAST — A recent headline came out, letting everyone know that the Texas-based warm cookie delivery business, Tiff’s Treats is now a $500 million dollar business.

Thanks to a new multi-million dollar investment, they have almost 70 retail locations.

But there’s a big second-shot aspect to their story. The co-founders, Tiffany and Leon Chen, who are now married, got off to a bit of a rocky start.

Their newest book “It’s Not Just Cookies: Stories and Recipes from the Tiff’s Treats Kitchen” comes out in February 2022 and is out for presale now.

Tiffany and Leon joined our show to talk more about the history behind Tiff’s Treats.

This interview is part of a 30 minute Second Shot Sitdown. Click here to listen to the full episode.