SECOND SHOT SITDOWN — “From Texas to your taste buds, with love,” that’s the message of Drink Poppi, created by husband and wife team Allison and Stephen.

Allison was in Dallas working in oil and gas while trying to solve her own health issues like brain fog, stomach issues and skin issues.

She heard drinking apple cider vinegar would help, but realized it didn’t taste good. She set out to create a drink that wouldn’t taste so bad and ended up taking an entire second shot at her career by creating Poppi, a prebiotic soda.

