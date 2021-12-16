SECOND SHOT SITDOWN — Suzy Batiz is a Dallas-based, self-taught entrepreneur, spiritual guru and the founder of Poo-Pourri.

She’s also one of Forbes’s richest self-made women.

In addition to Poo-Pourri, she’s created natural deodorant and toxin-free home products in her “supernatural line.”

Her products are in stores like Target, CVS, Costco and Bed Bath and Beyond.

It’s all a part of her nine-figure empire.

But first – Suzy hit rock bottom. Multiple times.

