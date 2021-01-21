Second Shot: Mom and baker creates cupcake empire

To hear the full interview, subscribe to the Second Shot Podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app

DALLAS (KDAF) – Melissa Ben-Ishay, founder & CEO of Baked by Melissa, got fired from her advertising job, but that didn’t stop her from fulfilling her dreams.

She decided to take charge of her own happiness.

She went home and baked 250 cupcakes to start her company the next day.

Today, her company has sold more than 150 million cupcakes and operates 14 stores.

“My goal in life has always been to find something that I was passionate about and would leave me exhausted from hard work at the end of the day,” Ben-Ishay says.

