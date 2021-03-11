Second Shot: Listeners On Call offers an alternative for people who don’t have easy access to mental health help

Second Shot
Posted: / Updated:
To hear the full interview, subscribe to the Second Shot Podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

When you’re struggling with things like anxiety, isolation, or depression, finding an empathetic ear can be a struggle. Cole Eggar started Listeners On Call after he experienced such scenarios himself.

As a self-described ‘Uber of Empathy’, Listeners On Call allows people to connect with others to help share experiences.

For more information, visit listenersoncall.com.

If you or someone you know is experiencing severe mental health issues or thoughts of suicide, seek immediate medical attention or contact the Suicide and Crises Center of North Texas.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More
morningafter
verizon

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News