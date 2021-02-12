Second Shot: Career coach shows you how to change industries successfully

To hear the full interview, subscribe to the Second Shot Podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app

DALLAS (KDAF) – Maria Reitan is a career coach who has successfully helped people move from one industry to another. She says, if you want to make the switch, it needs to be intentional.

In a Second Shot Sit-down, she explains how you can show the hiring manager how the skills from your prior profession translate to the one you are applying for.

Since her days in news, Maria has enjoyed building organizations and teams. With that in mind, she founded her strategic communications consultancy Topsail Strategies in 2015. She kept to her broadcasting roots through her weekly marketing-to-women podcast on Webmasterradio.fm which she’s hosted for more than a decade. PurseStrings reaches tens of thousands of business professionals.

Her podcast and client campaigns have been awarded the public relations industry’s highest recognition including the Silver Anvil, Bronze Anvil, PR Platinum, PR Week, Golden SABRE and Minneapolis PRSA awards.

Maria has a B.A. in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.