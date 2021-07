SECOND SHOT (CW33/KDAF) — Jenny Anchondo takes a second shot at ‘influence’ from the man who co-authored the book about it, Bob Burg.

Burg’s book The Go-Giver has sold more than 1 million copies, and he’s also written The Go-Giver Influencer.

Jenny Anchondo had a sitdown with Burg to talk about how to have genuine influence without being pushy.