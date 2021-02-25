Second Shot: A chat with Jamie Kern Lima

Second Shot
Posted: / Updated:
To hear the full interview, subscribe to the Second Shot Podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

DALLAS (KDAF) -Jamie Kern Lima started a cosmetics company in her living room, and later sold it for $1.2 billion dollars.

Jame is the Co-founder of It Cosmetics. She just wrote a book called “Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable.”

The book details how she got calm and learned to trust her “inner knowing.”

Ultimately, she became the first female CEO in L’Oréal’s more than 100 year history and landed on the Forbes America’s richest self made women list.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More
morningafter
verizon

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News