Second Shot: A chat with Jamie Kern Lima

DALLAS (KDAF) -Jamie Kern Lima started a cosmetics company in her living room, and later sold it for $1.2 billion dollars.

Jame is the Co-founder of It Cosmetics. She just wrote a book called “Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable.”

The book details how she got calm and learned to trust her “inner knowing.”

Ultimately, she became the first female CEO in L’Oréal’s more than 100 year history and landed on the Forbes America’s richest self made women list.