Psychologist Rob Kelly lost literally everything due to alcohol, now he’s using his second shot at life to heal other addicts

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — For the longest time, life on the outside for Dr. Rob Kelly looked great. He had a Ph.D. in psychology from Oxford University Trinity College, a family, a big house, nice cars – he had it all.

It’s what wasn’t showing that eventually brought an end to all of that. Kelly was a chronic alcoholic and it caused him to lose everything, even his wife and kids. At one point he also became homeless.

“It started to take over my whole being,” says Kelly, “last thing my daughter said to me when they took ’em off me, because you know I was an unfit father, was ‘Daddy Daddy, please stop drinking’. I couldn’t do it.”

In hindsight, he says he looks back and asks why he sold his kids out for alcohol. The answer, of course, is the disease itself.

“It’s the only disease that tells you, you haven’t got it. It’s full of lies.” says Kelly.

Having studied the brain, Kelly realized he was working against his own brain. He was able to grapple with the disease and eventually get a second shot at his life.

With that second shot, Kelly is helping others take control of their own addictions. He now runs the Rob Kelly Recovery Group and he found success in treating people virtually before the pandemic made it necessary.

Kelly found that when people with addictions come into an office, they put a front on. When they’re in their own home, things are different.

“We find that when somebody sat in their own house, with a nice shirt on and pajama bottoms on and the slippers, I can get to them within minutes, you know, because they’re relaxed” says Kelly.

He works with patients in a 90-day program, usually 1-hour a day. Treating the addiction is only the start, however. Kelly says it’s really about digging down and working with the underlining trauma.

For more information, visit www.robbkelly.com

If you or someone you know struggles with substance abuse, consult with your doctor before embarking on any sort of treatment program.