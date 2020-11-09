Mark Henick’s second shot at life and why talking openly about suicide is important

To hear the full interview, subscribe to the Second Shot Podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app

Mark Henick is the CEO of Strategic Mental Health Solutions. His path there wasn’t an easy one, and it’s a path that involves a very real second shot at life. Henick’s TED Talk, Why We Choose Suicide, is one of the most-watched talks with over 6 million views and details his own attempt at suicide.

While talking about suicide publicly is often discouraged from fears of contagion and copycat attempts, in this Second Shot sit-down Henick says that talking openly about suicide is one of the most effective ways to prevent it.