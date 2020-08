DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) -- Jaco Booyens became an advocate for fighting sex trafficking after it hit close to home. Booyens sister was a victim of trafficking and he's made it his life's mission to fight the global trafficking crisis.

Booyens is the director of the film 8 Days, which raises awareness about the sex trafficking industry. He's also the CEO of After Eden Pictures and founder of SHAREtogether, a non-profit organization fighting against the global crisis of sex trafficking.