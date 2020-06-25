Chassidy Young’s story highlights how employers are missing out on talent by overlooking people with disabilities

To hear the full interview, subscribe to the Second Shot Podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app

Chassidy Young was a star student, competed in dance competitions, and was even the homecoming queen. She was also born with something called tetra amelia, which means she was born without limbs.

As you can see, that hasn’t prevented her from excelling in just about everything she does. After she graduated college, Young was eager to jump into the work force. For her, it was all about mindset. She never considered there was something she couldn’t do.

Given she works from home, often times her coworkers are not aware of her disability. Their surprise when they do meet her in person, and at the fact the company didn’t have to make a lot of accommodations, points to an issue with employers and people with disabilities.

Many employers overlook the value add someone with a disability can bring. She says “there’s this great talent pool of people with disabilities that are unemployed, I think it’s 20 million.”

A lot of it, she says, is based on fear of having to accommodate for someone with a disability and the costs involved. Young says “There’s too much research showing this is not true.”

The biggest skill people with disabilities can bring to a job is problem solving, according Young.

“Problem-solving is the #1 aspect of people who have a physical disability,” she says, “you are always finding ways to work around something. Always thinking critically.”

