Anne Chow, CEO of AT&T Business talks about never giving up despite being rejecting

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) – In 2019, AT&T Business named longtime employee Anne Chow CEO, making her the first woman to hold that position.

Chow, who’s been with AT&T Business for nearly 30 years, was one of the first Asian American officers at the company and is now the highest ranking Asian American at AT&T, male or female.

Chow is one of the authors of the new book “A Leader’s Guide to Unconscious Bias: How to Reframe Bias, Cultivate Connection, and Create High Performing Teams.”

