After unimaginable loss, Kristen Christy is teaching others to live more and fear less

To hear the full interview, subscribe to the Second Shot Podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app

Kristen Christy has been through so much and faced struggles unfathomable to many of us. She lost her husband to suicide after he suffered from PTSD after serving in the Air Force. Both of her sons attempted suicide, one of which is still missing.

Kristen sits down with Jenny to talk about her story, her resilience, how she’s taking her message to others, and the one thing she wished she would have done differently.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org