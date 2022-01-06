SECOND SHOT SITDOWN — A little more than two years ago, Donna Fisher’s 14-year-old daughter, Skyler woke up with tingly legs. Her condition declined rapidly until she could no longer walk on her own.

They spent a year trying to find out why.

Donna owns FBH Wellness in Dallas, but when Skyler’s legs stopped working, she couldn’t bear the thought of doing anything active herself. So she totally stopped, until they both took a “Second Shot.”

In the full episode, Donna explains the sports she and Skyler have gotten into, and how a once shy and timid daughter has become bold and daring, after losing the use of her legs.

