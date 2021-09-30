Second Shot Sitdown – Jenny Doan owns largest quilting channel on YouTube

SECOND SHOT SITDOWN — Jenny Doan is a mother of seven and founder of Missouri Star Quilt Company.

After the recession, she and her husband lost their entire retirement, so her kids bought her a quilting machine to make quilts.

Jenny now has the largest quilting channel on YouTube, and she revived her two-block downtown and became the town of Hamilton’s main employer. It was her son who suggested she share what she knew online.

In her upcoming book How to Stitch an American Dream, Doan opens up about her personal experiences and journey to success.

