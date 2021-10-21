Second Shot Sitdown – how a mother and daughter found their way back after drug addiction

HS Football Showdown: Carroll vs. Eaton
SECOND SHOT SITDOWN — In today’s Second Shot Sitdown, Jenny Anchondo highlights a mother and her daughter finding their way back to one another after addiction threatened to tear the family apart.

Natalie started experimenting with everything from sleeping pills to Vicodin when she was just 14 years old.

Together, they wrote the book “About Natalie: A Daughter’s Addiction. A Mother’s Love. Finding Their Way Back to Each Other” which details Natalie’s journey from excelling in the “gifted and talented program” to hiding drugs in her flowery, pink bedroom.

