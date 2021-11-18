Second Shot Sitdown – for Brandon Alvis, ghost hunting was his way of answering questions in his own life

SECOND SHOT SITDOWN — Brandon Alvis is a real-life ghost hunter, you may know him from his time on A&E’s first two seasons of Ghost Hunters.

Ghost Hunters is a paranormal and reality tv show. He was the paranormal technician for the show and has investigated hundreds of locations like mental hospitals, prisons, castles and even Alcatraz island.

But the story behind the story is that Brandon began researching the paranormal because he was looking for answers in his own life.

