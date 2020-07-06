Second Shot: How moms are addressing the race issue with their young kids

To hear the full interview, subscribe to the Second Shot Podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app

There are a lot of difficult conversations being had right now, along with a lot of difficult inward analysis, as our society is reckoning with issues of race that have long gone unaddressed.

One of the most difficult conversations to have isn’t always with your peers, but your kids. That conversation is also entirely different for people of color.

In this Second Shot, Jenny speaks with three mothers who have had to navigate these issues with their children. For some, it might be the first time these issues are coming up. For others, it’s a life-long challenge. Here, they address the difficulty kids are going to face when race actually becomes an issue, and how we have to teach kids to actively be anti-racist as opposed to just ‘not racist’.