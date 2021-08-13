Ronald McDonald House of Dallas celebrates 40th anniversary with cookbook

DALLAS (KDAF) — Ronald McDonald House of Dallas is turning 40 years old this year and it is celebrating this milestone with a cookbook.

The cookbook titled “Come to the Table: is a personal cookbook that intertwines the love of food and family.

Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has served as a home-away-from-home for more than 40,000 families of seriously ill children who have come to Dallas to seek medical treatment in area hospitals.

About 40 chefs from around the nation, including Chef Giuliano Matarese, are lending their culinary expertise in the curation of the cookbook.

