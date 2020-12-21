Risk v. Reward: Can you safely be around friends and family during the holidays?

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — As surges in coronavirus cases seem to follow major Holidays such as Thanksgiving, Labor Day, and Halloween, it begs the question: can you safely be around your friends and family this holiday season? What things should you take into consideration?

Dr. Nick Karr from Sinai Urgent Care joins the show to talk about the risk vs. reward on some activities this holiday season, as it’s a question he’s seen from his patients this year. First and foremost, he says to evaluate the risk factors. Is there someone involved that is at higher risk from COVID-19, such as an elderly grandparent?

Second he says you need to consider the nature of the setting. Outdoor events will always be safer (but not infection-proof) than indoor events. The last thing Dr. Karr says to consider is individual anxiety – will going to an event trigger more anxiety than it’s worth?