Rising COVID-19 numbers are pointing out inequalities in North Texas

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF ) — COVID-19 infections continue to surge in Texas as some concerning numbers begin to arise.

So far, in Dallas County alone there have been 20,165 cases with 352 deaths with new records being set each week.

Aside from the overall cases, other alarming point are the 2/3 of COVID-19 hospitalizations involved people under 65 with no underlying health issues.

Across the nation it’s been noted that people of color and minorities are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

In Dallas County, 60% of all patients are Hispanic. This points to the inequalities in access to healthcare, resources and testing in DFW,

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

Gov. Abbott issue order halting elective surgeries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott issue order halting elective surgeries"

You won't be able to watch Kaboom Town live, so watch it on CW33!

Thumbnail for the video titled "You won't be able to watch Kaboom Town live, so watch it on CW33!"

Dallas-based Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dallas-based Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy"

More From Morning After

More

Latest Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News