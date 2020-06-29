Rising COVID-19 numbers are pointing out inequalities in North Texas

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF ) — COVID-19 infections continue to surge in Texas as some concerning numbers begin to arise.

So far, in Dallas County alone there have been 20,165 cases with 352 deaths with new records being set each week.

Aside from the overall cases, other alarming point are the 2/3 of COVID-19 hospitalizations involved people under 65 with no underlying health issues.

Across the nation it’s been noted that people of color and minorities are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

In Dallas County, 60% of all patients are Hispanic. This points to the inequalities in access to healthcare, resources and testing in DFW,