Reward offered for details regarding missing person Alan White

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Friends and family of Dallas resident Alan White are searching for details or information regarding his whereabouts.

White went missing on Thursday morning, Oct. 22. He was last seen at LA Fitness on Haskell Ave. around 5 a.m. He was scheduled to be on a work conference call at 7:30 a.m. but never attended it.

White was driving a 202 black Porsche Macan with dealer tag 8F4972.

Friends and family are offering a $10,000 reward for information about White’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of White is asked to contact the Missing Person Squad at 214-671-4268 and speak to Detective Carrington.