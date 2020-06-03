Reunion Tower joined social media and went dark for the first time in 42 years, but was #BlackoutTuesday counterproductive?

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — For the first time in 42 years, Reunion Tower shut off it’s lights and went dark on Tuesday. Going dark was to join the #BlackoutTueday movement sweeping social media and the internet to show support and solidarity with Black Lives Matter and the racial equity movement in the U.S.

The movement originated in the music industry, as many companies ceased business operations in response to the killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota. Apple Music, Spotify, and others stopped down or even blacked out their platforms.

apple music image
When users logged into Apple Music during #BlackoutTuesday they were met with this message

The trend quickly swept across social media as people’s feeds were dominated by black boxes and images. Some activists and journalists however, think it could have hurt the movement. Given how information travels and is spread, some say flooding social media with black stomped out voices that needed to be heard. Instead, some say, #BlackoutTuesday should have been a moment when people refrain from posting more trivial, everyday content we’re used to seeing.

As the day went on, some activists were asking people to not use #BlackLivesMatter with the blackout as it flooded crucial information needed for organizers.

Share this story

Morning After Video

How Dream Courts are going beyond sports to give kids an option and a chance

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How Dream Courts are going beyond sports to give kids an option and a chance"

Community organizers outline a list of demands for the City of Dallas leadership and police

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Community organizers outline a list of demands for the City of Dallas leadership and police"

Reunion Tower went dark for #blackouttuesday, but was the effort counterproductive?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Reunion Tower went dark for #blackouttuesday, but was the effort counterproductive?"

In Their Own Words: Owners of North Texas salons, restaurants, and gyms tell us how things are going as they reopen

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "In Their Own Words: Owners of North Texas salons, restaurants, and gyms tell us how things are going as they reopen"

Talk To Me Tuesday | June 2, 2020

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Talk To Me Tuesday | June 2, 2020"

As Pride Month kicks off, the LGBTQ community finds commonality with protesters after George Floyd

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "As Pride Month kicks off, the LGBTQ community finds commonality with protesters after George Floyd"

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

There are still several curfews in effect across North Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "There are still several curfews in effect across North Texas"

More drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are coming to North Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "More drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are coming to North Texas"

3/4 of people working from home say they want to return to the office

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/4 of people working from home say they want to return to the office"

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News