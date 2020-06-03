Reunion Tower joined social media and went dark for the first time in 42 years, but was #BlackoutTuesday counterproductive?

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — For the first time in 42 years, Reunion Tower shut off it’s lights and went dark on Tuesday. Going dark was to join the #BlackoutTueday movement sweeping social media and the internet to show support and solidarity with Black Lives Matter and the racial equity movement in the U.S.

The movement originated in the music industry, as many companies ceased business operations in response to the killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota. Apple Music, Spotify, and others stopped down or even blacked out their platforms.

When users logged into Apple Music during #BlackoutTuesday they were met with this message

The trend quickly swept across social media as people’s feeds were dominated by black boxes and images. Some activists and journalists however, think it could have hurt the movement. Given how information travels and is spread, some say flooding social media with black stomped out voices that needed to be heard. Instead, some say, #BlackoutTuesday should have been a moment when people refrain from posting more trivial, everyday content we’re used to seeing.

As the day went on, some activists were asking people to not use #BlackLivesMatter with the blackout as it flooded crucial information needed for organizers.