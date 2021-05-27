Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral John Bird explains history behind poppy as symbol for fallen soldiers

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — In 2018 and 2019, 645,000 Red Poppies were displayed at the National Mall in Washington D.C. for Memorial Day Weekend.

Each Red Poppy represents a man or woman who died in the line of duty since World War II.

Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Poppy Honor Wall went virtual, where people can leave tributes and learn about the history of Memorial Day.

Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral and Senior V.P. at USAA John Bird talked to our Morning After crew about the history of Memorial Day and the Red Poppy as a symbol for the fallen.