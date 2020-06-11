Retail businesses like Macy’s are adapting to the new normal and meeting customers where they feel comfortable

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — As the economy continues to reopen, including our local malls and department stores, we wondered what that’s looking like. We turned to Macy’s for a closer look at what safety guidelines are shaping up to be in the retail industry and how they’re adapting.

Josh Atkins is the Store Manager at the Macy’s at Northpark Center in Dallas, one of the larger stores in the country that receives a lot of traffic. As the store reopens with new safety measures, he says things are going well. “Our customers and colleagues are responding very well to the safety precautions that we have taken here in the store. We’re getting good feedback so far.”

The store is following CDC guidelines, as well as requiring employees to have wellness checks each morning. This is all in addition to required masks and plexiglass shields at registers.

While the store has been open for several weeks, people are still operating at their own comfort levels, with many not wanting to venture into large stores.

To offer a solution, Macy’s has implemented a first in its history, something usually reserved for restaurants – curbside pickup. Customers can order online or through Macy’s app for the curbside service.

The Macy’s app also comes into play in another new way – it allows people to check themselves out and maintain less interaction with high-touch surfaces.

“It allows you to complete your transaction touch-free,” says Atkins, “you can scan the items you’d like, pay for them right here on the app, and then you go to a register and we bag it up and give you a receipt.”

In the coming weeks, we will continue our look at Macy’s and how they’re handling fitting room experiences, cosmetics, and more, to get a better feel at how businesses are adapting to the so-called new normal.

Full disclosure on this story, Macy’s is an advertiser with CW33.