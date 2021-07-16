Pro tips on how to shop for seafood (…and a delish halibut recipe!)

Shopping for seafood can be quite intimidating but Ryan from Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill shares his tips on how to buy fish! Plus, while you’re shopping for seafood – Ryan also shares a delicious (and quick) halibut recipe.
SEARED HALIBUT WITH SMOKED TOMATO ARUGULA SALAD
Ingredients
- 2 6 oz. piece of halibut
- 2 roma tomatoes, cut into chunks
- 1 c. arugula
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Salt & pepper
- Basil vinaigrette (see below)
Directions
- Put tomato chunks on a pan and smoke in a home smoker for approximately 30 minutes at 275.
- Heat oil in a skillet over high heat until the oil shimmers and the pan is very hot.
- Season the halibut on both sides with salt and pepper.
- Sear the halibut over high heat for 3-4 minutes per side.
- Toss the smoked tomatoes with arugula and vinaigrette, and place atop the fish. Serve immediately!
BASIL VINAIGRETTE
Ingredients
- 1 shallot roughly chopped
- 2 cups tightly packed fresh basil leaves stems removed (about 4 ounces)
- 1 clove garlic
- 1/2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
- Combine all the ingredients for the basil vinaigrette in a high powered blender and blend for 60 seconds until very smooth.
- Taste and adjust salt and pepper as needed. Serve immediately. Or you can refrigerate the vinaigrette for up to 3-5 days.