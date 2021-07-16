Pro tips on how to shop for seafood (…and a delish halibut recipe!)

Shopping for seafood can be quite intimidating but Ryan from Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill shares his tips on how to buy fish! Plus, while you’re shopping for seafood – Ryan also shares a delicious (and quick) halibut recipe.

SEARED HALIBUT WITH SMOKED TOMATO ARUGULA SALAD

Ingredients

  • 2 6 oz. piece of halibut
  • 2 roma tomatoes, cut into chunks
  • 1 c. arugula
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt & pepper
  • Basil vinaigrette (see below)

Directions

  1. Put tomato chunks on a pan and smoke in a home smoker for approximately 30 minutes at 275.
  2. Heat oil in a skillet over high heat until the oil shimmers and the pan is very hot.
  3. Season the halibut on both sides with salt and pepper.
  4. Sear the halibut over high heat for 3-4 minutes per side.
  5. Toss the smoked tomatoes with arugula and vinaigrette, and place atop the fish. Serve immediately!

BASIL VINAIGRETTE

Ingredients

  • 1 shallot roughly chopped
  • 2 cups tightly packed fresh basil leaves stems removed (about 4 ounces)
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

  1. Combine all the ingredients for the basil vinaigrette in a high powered blender and blend for 60 seconds until very smooth.
  2. Taste and adjust salt and pepper as needed. Serve immediately. Or you can refrigerate the vinaigrette for up to 3-5 days.

