Postpartum depression is serious and potentially fatal, but there are resources for woman suffering from it

Morning After
Postpartum depression can be a serious issue for many women following childbirth. While postpartum ‘blues’ is also a common experience, depression after having a baby can be a difficult and sometimes fatal struggle.

According to the website Healthline, 20 percent of postpartum deaths are the result of suicide, and it’s the second most common cause of death in postpartum women.

Dr. Priya Parikh is a licensed clinical psychologist joined Morning After to talk about the stigma of postpartum depression, resources for those with it, and what we as a society and culture need to do to address it.

