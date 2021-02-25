Popular DFW morning traffic anchor Tammy Dombeck on why she filed suit against CBS.

DALLAS (KDAF) – The LA Times recently reported on a wide range of allegations against two top executives at CBS News, specifically Peter Dunn and David friend.

Both were in charge of making hiring decisions at 28 local television stations across the country.

CBS has now put the two executives on administrative leave as it conducts a third party investigation.

Locally, the allegations came as no surprise to Dallas traffic anchor Tammy Dombeck.

For 7 years, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) represented Dombeck in a case of alleged age discrimination at KTVT, the CBS owned television station in Dallas.

According to the EEOC, email exchanges involving top level executives at CBS proved Dombeck was discriminated against based on her age.

Last year, she settled the lawsuit against CBS. She received just over $200,000.

We reached out multiple times to CBS Corporate and KTVE for comment on this story, but received no reply.

Dombeck says she has no regrets, and hopes her story will inform other women in the workplace.

However, she says the financial settlement she received does not make up for a career she loved.