Plano’s back-to-school plan includes virtual learning, but not the “show up when you want in your PJs” virtual learning

PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Plano ISD recently released a 37-page document outlining the district’s plan for school this coming fall.

According to the plan, PISD will return to school August 12th, and parents can choose to have kids learn from home or go to school.

If going the virtual route, it’s not going to be the “show up when you want in your PJs” virtual learning you might be envisioning. Students will be expected to ‘show up’ on time or be counted absent, and school uniforms will still be required.