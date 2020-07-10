Plano’s back-to-school plan includes virtual learning, but not the “show up when you want in your PJs” virtual learning

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Plano ISD recently released a 37-page document outlining the district’s plan for school this coming fall.

According to the plan, PISD will return to school August 12th, and parents can choose to have kids learn from home or go to school.

If going the virtual route, it’s not going to be the “show up when you want in your PJs” virtual learning you might be envisioning. Students will be expected to ‘show up’ on time or be counted absent, and school uniforms will still be required.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

TX and other states seeing lotto increase, but other states are having budget crisis because of lower sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "TX and other states seeing lotto increase, but other states are having budget crisis because of lower sales"

Here's what the baseball season is going to look like

Thumbnail for the video titled "Here's what the baseball season is going to look like"

Dallas Love Field named one of the top 10 airports in the country

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dallas Love Field named one of the top 10 airports in the country"

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News