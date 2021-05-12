Picnic Recipes with Tanji Patton

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Tanji Patton from Goodtaste with Tanji showed our Morning After crew some fun picnic recipes.

Layered Salad Recipe

  • One 15-ounce can of chickpeas
  • 2 cups loosely packed shredded romaine lettuce
  • 2 cups packed mixed torn herbs such as mint, cilantro, dill and parsley
  • 2 cups loosely packed mixed sprouts
  • 2 cups loosely packed shredded red cabbage
  • 1 small English cucumber
  • 1 bunch radishes trimmed and diced
  • 6 snipped chives for garnish
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Strawberry Gin Spritzer

  • 8 ounces gin
  • 4 ounces strawberry-black pepper syrup
  • 4 ounces Campari
  • 12 ounces club soda
  • sliced strawberries and basil sprigs for garnish

