Picnic Recipes with Tanji Patton

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Tanji Patton from Goodtaste with Tanji showed our Morning After crew some fun picnic recipes.
Layered Salad Recipe
- One 15-ounce can of chickpeas
- 2 cups loosely packed shredded romaine lettuce
- 2 cups packed mixed torn herbs such as mint, cilantro, dill and parsley
- 2 cups loosely packed mixed sprouts
- 2 cups loosely packed shredded red cabbage
- 1 small English cucumber
- 1 bunch radishes trimmed and diced
- 6 snipped chives for garnish
- Freshly ground black pepper
Strawberry Gin Spritzer
- 8 ounces gin
- 4 ounces strawberry-black pepper syrup
- 4 ounces Campari
- 12 ounces club soda
- sliced strawberries and basil sprigs for garnish