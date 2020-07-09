Philanthropy FWD: Ronald McDonald House Charities has a big impact on food bank and graduates

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities is making a big impact in North Texas.

There are some big smiles at the North Texas Food Bank after the Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Texas gifted the organization $10,000. The food bank has seen record demand as the coronavirus pandemic puts a strain on families and increases food insecurity.

“Everything that’s going on with the current pandemic, what most people need right now is food,” says Anna Kurian, Sr. Dir. of Marketing at the North Texas Food Bank, “and so thanks to these funds we’re going to be able to provide food to kids that really need it.”

The food bank wasn’t the only recipients of giving, as the Ronald McDonald House Charities also awarded 4 recent high school graduates with $2000 in scholarship money as they head off to college.

Alyssa Hunt Jones, one of the scholarship recipients says “I really appreciate it. I’m glad they seen something in me, just as I do and my family.”

