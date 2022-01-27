PHILANTHROPY FWD DFW — One in three teens experience some form of domestic abuse at some point in their life, and those are just the people that are open about their abuse. The truth is, there are potentially more victims of abuse that go unreported.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and for a teen either experiencing dating violence or unaware that they are experiencing dating violence, it is important to understand that there are resources to help.

The Family Place has been helping survivors of family violence in North Texas since its establishment in 1978. Part of their solution to combat domestic abuse is this guide that they call the ‘dating bill of rights.’

Another resource is their Be Project. The Be Project reaches out to youth in area elementary, middle and high schools, and on college campuses teaching them about healthy relationships. The program is called the Be Project to encourage students to Be Safe, Be Kind, Be Courageous and Be More.

The topics they discuss include bullying, sexual assault, teen dating violence, gender stereotypes, sexual harassment and healthy versus unhealthy relationships.

They also offer individual counseling for victims through the Be Project as requested by school counselors, partners, and/or by students who make an outcry after receiving education. For more information, click here.