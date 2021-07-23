PHILANTHROPY FWD DFW — Undies for Everyone is the only nonprofit organization exclusively addressing a singular basic need: providing children with underwear.

The organization announced that it will be expanding to Miami, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Cleveland and Atlanta.

After this expansion, Undies for Everyone will be able to provide underwear for children in 10 U.S. cities in time for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Amy Weiss, founder and executive director for Undies for Everyone, joined our show to talk about the organization.