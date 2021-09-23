Philanthropy FWD DFW: Recent college graduate, RN talks about her battle with Leukemia

PHILANTHROPY FWD DFW — Leukemia does not discriminate, a sentence that rings true for Karen Barajas, a recent college graduate and registered nurse.

Despite her diagnosis, Karen’s bright light still shines.

Karen joined our show to talk about her battle and how Leukemia Texas is helping her.

Leukemia Texas is an independent nonprofit dedicated to fighting the life-threatening blood cancer of leukemia through the funding of leukemia research and patient aid in Texas.

Their Swing Fore Leukemia golf tournament will be held on Nov. 16 at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, TX.

It’s their first in-person event since 2020 and we are super excited to offer a safe and fun tournament to benefit our Patient Aid program for leukemia patients in Texas.