PHILANTHROPY FWD DFW — A local Christian homeless nonprofit has said it has helped 1,500 homeless people in Dallas get off the streets this year so far.

OurCalling welcomes more than 400 people in need every day and provides them with meals, a place to shower, a place to do their laundry and clothing resources.

They are holding their annual Hope for the Hopeless Benefit On Friday, Nov. 5 in Dallas. To get your ticket in advance, go to ourcalling.org/benefit.