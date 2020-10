Philanthropy FWD DFW: How The Family’s Place Partners Card can help victims of family violence while saving you money in DFW

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — For over 40 years The Family Place has been a crucial resource in the lives of people in North Texas impacted by family violence. They do this through their three emergency shelters, including the stateโ€™s only shelter for men and children, and three counseling centers.

For 28 years in a row, their yearly Partners Card fundraiser offers a way for people to make a direct impact to their mission and the people they serve, while also saving money at DFW stores.

Between October 30 – November 8, purchasing a Partners Card opens up discounts of 20 percent at retailers and 10 percent at restaurant to over 500 locations.

For more information or to get a Partners Card, visit familyplace.org/partners-card