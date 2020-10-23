Philanthropy FWD DFW: How The Family’s Place Partners Card can help victims of family violence while saving you money in DFW

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — For over 40 years The Family Place has been a crucial resource in the lives of people in North Texas impacted by family violence. They do this through their three emergency shelters, including the state’s only shelter for men and children, and three counseling centers.

For 28 years in a row, their yearly Partners Card fundraiser offers a way for people to make a direct impact to their mission and the people they serve, while also saving money at DFW stores.

Between October 30 – November 8, purchasing a Partners Card opens up discounts of 20 percent at retailers and 10 percent at restaurant to over 500 locations.

For more information or to get a Partners Card, visit familyplace.org/partners-card