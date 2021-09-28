Philanthropy FWD DFW: Dallas event celebrates survivors

PHILANTHROPY FWD DFW — The third annual Survivors Ball will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Sheraton Hotel Dallas.

The event celebrates and brings awareness to people who have experienced traumatic experiences and survived, such as domestic violence, sexual assault, illness, suicide and more.

Survivors Ball honors and uplifts these individuals with an evening of celebration, recognition and hope for the future.

Angelia Dunbar, founder of Survivors Ball, joined our show to talk more about the event.

To get your tickets, go to survivorsball.com.