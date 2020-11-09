Philanthropy FWD DFW: A Church’s food ministry is going beyond cans and providing fresh fruits and vegetables

When the pandemic hit earlier this year, many organizations jumped in to help address the widespread food insecurity that resulted. Like many churches, Lovers Lane United Methodist Church started with can food drives, but Pastor Randall Lucas says they quickly saw another need – fresh fruits and vegetables.

To meet the need, the church started a food ministry by getting fruit and veggies at below wholesale cost to distribute to those in need. The church holds distributions every Saturday. For more information or to volunteer, visit llumc.org/serve.