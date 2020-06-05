Philanthropy Forward: Marty Turco went from making saves to making change with the Dallas Stars Foundation

FRISCO, TX (KDAF) – When hockey pucks are whizzing by your head at 100mph, you’re not exactly inclined to be ruminating about your future.

That’s how former Dallas Stars goalie describes how he envisioned the work he’s doing in his post-hockey life. While the All-Star goaltender admits he misses playing hockey, he still brings the same drive and dedication to his role as the President of the Dallas Stars Foundation.

Turco spent 9 seasons with the Dallas Stars (and one season each with the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks but this is Dallas, so lets not talk about that). He retired in 2012 as one of the best puck-handling goalies the NHL has seen, and in 2018 was named President and Chairman of the Board of the Dallas Stars Foundation.

The Dallas Stars Foundation hosts several programs in North Texas including health, education, and community programs and giving drives. While the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the foundation has to run it’s programs, it hasn’t stopped Turco from staying connected to kids in the communities they work with.

He recently caught up with a student from St. Philip’s School in Dallas, who the foundation does a lot of work with, to offer some summer reading resources in the way of a nook reading tablet.

“That was the best part of my week..probably the month, just to see her again” he says “I really miss going down there and seeing them and the staff and the faculty.”

His role with the Dallas Stars Foundation isn’t necessarily all that of a surprise, even if Turco didn’t have time to think about it while stopping flying pieces of vulcanized rubber. Before becoming President of the foundation, he was the CEO of C5 Youth Foundation of Texas, a nonprofit offering youth intensive leadership experiences and year-round leadership development programs, signature summer activities, and community action to help prepare young adults for continuing education as part of their career development.

Turco says “My wife Kelly and I, we love Dallas Texas, and we were taught as young people to give back where you live.”

For more information on the Dallas Stars Foundation, visit www.nhl.com/stars/community

